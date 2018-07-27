True Pundit

Politics

Sen. Cory Booker promised to quit PAC money and then turned around and accepted PAC money

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pledged to give up corporate campaign donations. He lasted a month.

Booker quit corporate cash in February but then accepted $500 from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC in April, according to FEC disclosures. He took another $500 from the same group in May. Once hooked, Booker learned, it’s hard to quit.

The same day Booker made his February pledge, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced she would quit corporate PAC money. The goal, her spokesman told Roll Call, was “to get corporate money out of politics” and that included donations from PACs connected to trade associations and law firms.

Gillibrand hasn’t been able to get completely clean though. She still takes PAC money from big unions. – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sen. Cory Booker promised to quit PAC money and then turned around and accepted PAC money
Sen. Cory Booker promised to quit PAC money and then turned around and accepted PAC money

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pledged to give up corporate campaign donations. He lasted a month.

Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: