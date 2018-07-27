Pelosi: Jordan’s push to impeach Rosenstein an effort to distract from OSU wrestling scandal

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday suggested the conservative push to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosensteinwas launched, at least in part, to divert attention from Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) entanglements in the sexual abuse investigation swirling around Ohio State University’s (OSU) wrestling program.

Jordan, a conservative firebrand who helped introduce the impeachment articles against Rosenstein on Wednesday, was an assistant coach for OSU’s wrestling team decades ago, when a now-deceased medical doctor is accused of sexually abusing scores of athletes across a spectrum of sports.

A number of the accusers have said Jordan knew of the abuse and did nothing to stop it — a charge the six-term lawmaker vehemently denies.

Pelosi on Thursday floated the idea that the Rosenstein impeachment effort is related to OSU’s ongoing investigation into the scandal — and Jordan’s association with it.

“I don’t know, but what I’ve heard is Jim Jordan wants to take attention away from the scrutiny that he is under in Ohio,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol when asked what she thought was fueling the impeachment push.

“That could be part of it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1