Sen. Cory Booker circulates petition calling for President Trump to resign

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is circulating an online petition calling on President Trump to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

Mr. Booker is among a growing list of possible contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 who have demanded Mr. Trump leave the White House.

“The number of women who have brought sexual harassment, misconduct, or assault allegations against him has grown to 20 individuals — and I believe them. We all should believe them,” Mr. Booker said in the email. “We must hold members of both parties to the same standard, and that standard should apply all the way to the top.

“President Trump must be accountable for his actions,” he said. “Please join me in calling on Mr. Trump to resign as President of the United States.”- READ MORE

