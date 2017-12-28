Report: 200 Middle East Nationals with ‘Mental Health’ Issues to Arrive in U.S. as Refugees Next Year

Nearly 200 Middle East nationals, primarily from Pakistan and Afghanistan, will arrive in the United States as refugees in January 2018 after President Trump failed to end a refugee deal with Australia that he committed to opposing.

Former President Obama signed the Australian-U.S. refugee deal during his last months in office — promising to take 1,250 Middle Eastern refugees off Australia’s hands.

The refugees – who are mostly adult, single males – were being held in detention centers on Manus Island and Nauru Island in Australia. Despite Trump’s original statement calling the deal “a dumb deal,” the president has now broken two long-promised campaign pledges: Throwing out deals that don’t benefit Americans and stopping the flow of foreign refugees.

A report from the Guardian revealed that close to 200 of the mostly Afghan and Pakistani nationals will begin arriving in the U.S. sometime after January 12, 2018. Already, about 54 Middle Eastern refugees from the Australian detention centers have been resettled in the U.S., despite allegedly having mental health problems, as Breitbart News reported. – READ MORE

