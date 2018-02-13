Sen. Chris Murphy Attacks Vice President Pence for Sitting for North Korea During Opening Ceremony

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy indicated over the weekend that he doesn’t see some of the glaring differences between the United States and the brutal North Korean regime.

In a tweet posted Saturday, the Connecticut Democrat poked fun at Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to stand during the entrance of the combined Korea team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, which included communist North Korea.

Murphy compared the vice president’s action to NFL players who have chosen to kneel the playing of the U.S. national anthem.

Why does Pence hate the opening ceremonies? Oh wait…he's a using ceremony at a sporting event to protest something else. Where have I seen that before? https://t.co/B9sTboKVa9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 10, 2018

“Why does Pence hate the opening ceremonies? Oh wait…he’s a using ceremony at a sporting event to protest something else. Where have I seen that before?” the junior senator from Connecticut tweeted Saturday morning. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence led the American delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The vice president raved about the honor on Twitter as the opening ceremony kicked things off Friday:

An incredible honor for Karen and me to lead the U.S. Delegation at the @Pyeongchang2018 Winter Olympic Games. The Opening Ceremony was extraordinary, and we wish ALL THE BEST for our @TeamUSA athletes. #TeamUSA #VPinAsia pic.twitter.com/1W2f5djir9 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 10, 2018

But these games in particular are not just about sportsmanship and putting on a show on the world stage — because of continued tensions between North Korea and most of the world (but the United States, specifically), there has been an underlying political thread in every event.

As the joint team of North and South Korean athletes was introduced, the Pences remained seated. CBS Sports reported:

But the vice president, per reports from CBS News and the Associated Press, neither interacted with Jong nor stood to recognize the joint North and South Korea team that entered for the ceremony.

Pence, Abe give a pass to standing during entrance of joint Korean Olympic team. pic.twitter.com/ulY4PZs5cI — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 10, 2018

Other reports corroborated the suggestion that Pence and his wife, Karen, were the only people in the VIP press box not to stand in recognition of the Korean Olympic delegation, which marched united for the first time since 2007. – READ MORE