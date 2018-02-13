Pro Football Player Who Protested Police Brutality Arrested for Domestic Violence

An NFL player who protested the national anthem has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday on charges related to domestic violence, possession of an assault weapon and threats. His bail has been set at $75,000, per ESPN.

Police responded to Foster’s home in the early hours of Feb. 11 after receiving a disturbance call.

After an initial investigation that included officers interviewing Foster and the alleged victim, the former University of Alabama standout was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle.

BREAKING: On top of domestic-violence allegation, @49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested booked on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle@mercnews — Robert Salonga (@robertsalonga) February 12, 2018

Foster, 23, has become familiar with police recently, as the arrest is his second in less than one month. In January, the NFL linebacker was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and charged with second-degree marijuana possession. – READ MORE

Now-retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant said Sunday that if he were still playing basketball, he would follow in Colin Kaepernick's footsteps and take a knee during the national anthem.

Bryant, speaking to The Undefeated’s Jemele Hill, said he would have protested despite the backlash.

“Yeah, I would have participated in it, for sure,” Bryant said. “I’m sure I would have gotten some flak for it. That’s fine. I think that Colin’s message was a very simple one. It was police brutality needs to stop. We need to take a look at that.”

Bryant said the wave of unpopularity that hit the NFL over the protests would not occur in the NBA.

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker accused the NFL of essentially giving out “hush money” to stop players from kneeling for the national anthem.

The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner highlighted the fact that the NFL in late November offered $100 million to social justice organizations favored by players.

The move was widely viewed as an attempt by the league to end the controversy surrounding the anthem protests.

"The league gave the players a large sum of money toward their cause. That's hush money," he said, adding that players never should have been kneeling in the first place.