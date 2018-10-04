Sen. Bill Nelson Pushing Ban on Commonly Owned Semiautomatic Rifles

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-fl) Pushed For A Ban On Commonly Owned Semiautomatic Rifles During Tuesday’s Debate Against Republican Challenger Rick Scott.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nelson said he wants to “get the assault rifles off the street.” But that which Nelson and other Democrats describe as “assault rifles” are more aptly described as modern sporting rifles owned by millions upon millions of Americans.

On August 31, 2018, Breitbart News reported that over nine million AR-15s were manufactured to be sold in the U.S. during the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency alone.

Nelson also suggested AR-15s and other similarly owned semiautomatic rifles are “for killing” rather than hunting, claiming this is another reason he opposes allowing law-abiding Americans to possess them. However, ATF Associate Deputy Director Ronald Turk has made clear that the AR-15 is “now the standard for hunting activities.” – READ MORE

Democrat hopes for taking control of the Senate in November may be dashed, as Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) struggles in his re-election bid.

Politico reports that Democrats are privately suggesting Nelson could lose his race to Gov. Rick Scott, who is polling slightly ahead in a state President Donald Trump won narrowly.

“Privately, a number of Democratic senators have offered their unsolicited view that Nelson is in for a reckoning on Election Day, which would cost Democrats any hope of winning back the Senate,” Politico reported. “Nelson is a classic old-school senator who keeps his head down and does his work, which is effective in the Capitol but less so in a Trump-era campaign in the most expensive battleground state. He’s being vastly outspent, and there’s concern in Florida the national party might cut him loose if a loss looks certain in the expensive Sunshine State.”

Politico also reports that Nelson polls behind Scott in surveys conducted by Democrats- READ MORE