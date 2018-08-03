Sen. Bill Nelson Pushes to Ban Guns that Were Banned in 1988

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-fl) Is Pushing To Ban Guns That Have Been Illegal Since The 1988 Passage Of The Undetectable Firearms Act.

He is seeking to ban them all over again as part of the Democrat onslaught against 3D gun print files.

The Miami Herald quotes Nelson saying, “Just think of the billions of dollars we spend trying to protect national security. And now, suddenly there is going to be published on the internet the plans for making a gun that can evade the detection systems in airports and seaports and all of these governmental buildings as well as some sports stadiums.”

On August 1, Breitbart News explained that the Democrat push against 3D gun print files is by and large a misinformation campaign. This is because the 3D print files in question are often files for making gun parts, rather than entire firearms.

In other words, a person who owns an AR-15 upper, which contains the bolt carrier group and barrel, would use a 3D printer to make a lower, which holds the trigger and hammer. In this scenario the gun is still 80 percent metal and by no means something that can “evade the detection systems in airports.”

Moreover, if someone does intend the construction of a gun that is wholly plastic and capable of bypassing an airport detection system they are already forbidden by law from doing so. The Undetectable Firearms Act (1988) made it illegal to “manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess, transfer, or receive any firearm: (1) which is not as detectable as the Security Exemplar (after the removal of grips, stocks, and magazines) by walk-through metal detectors calibrated and operated to detect the Exemplar; or (2) of which any major component, when subjected to inspection by x-ray machines commonly used at airports, does not generate an image that accurately depicts the shape of the component.” – READ MORE

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-ny) Is Doing His Part To Derail The Government’s Settlement With Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed By Suggesting 3d Gun Printers Allow Someone To Copy A “fully Semiautomatic Weapon.”

A “fully semiautomatic weapon” is a moniker at odds with itself. It is like a 13-story home with one floor or half-empty full glass of water.

According to the NRA-ILA, Schumer reacted to the State Department’s settlement with Wilson’s Defense Distributed by saying, “America is going to get a lot less safe.” He added that 3D-printed firearms are not only scary, they’re outright dangerous in the way they can mimic the look and the capacity of a hardened, fully semiautomatic weapon.” – READ MORE

