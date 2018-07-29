Sen. Bill Nelson: 3-D Gun Printing Files Should Be Banned Because Bombs

In An Effort To Derail The Government’s Settlement With Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-fl) Says 3-d Gun Print Files Should Be Banned Because Of Bombs.

Sen. Nelson tweeted, “The administration’s decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it’s dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm.”

The administration's decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it's dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm. pic.twitter.com/ogRLcHLJPO — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 25, 2018

Nelson failed to mention the American people have a God-given, natural right to firearms, a right that is protected by the Second Amendment. They do not have a God-given, natural right to bombs. – READ MORE

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-ny) Is Doing His Part To Derail The Government’s Settlement With Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed By Suggesting 3d Gun Printers Allow Someone To Copy A “fully Semiautomatic Weapon.”

A “fully semiautomatic weapon” is a moniker at odds with itself. It is like a 13-story home with one floor or half-empty full glass of water.

According to the NRA-ILA, Schumer reacted to the State Department’s settlement with Wilson’s Defense Distributed by saying, “America is going to get a lot less safe.” He added that 3D-printed firearms are not only scary, they’re outright dangerous in the way they can mimic the look and the capacity of a hardened, fully semiautomatic weapon.” – READ MORE

