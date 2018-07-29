Mike Pence: Persecution of Christians in North Korea ‘Has No Rival on the Earth’

U.s. Vice President Mike Pence Excoriated North Korea’s Record Of Human Rights Violations Thursday, Asserting That The Nation’s Persecution Of Christians Is The Worst On The Planet.

“North Korea’s persecution of Christians has no rival on the Earth,” Pence told leadersgathered in Washington, DC, for the State Department’s Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. “It is unforgiving, systematic, unyielding and often fatal.”

“The mere possession of a Christian Bible is a capital offense,” Pence noted, and “Christians are regularly executed or condemned with their families to North Korea’s gulags.”

Mr. Pence’s words echoed the findings of watchdog groups monitoring Christian persecution, which consistently place North Korea at the top of the list of nations where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. – READ MORE

One of the most important results of President Trump’s negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is the return of the remains of American troops who perished during the Korean War half a century ago.

U.N. honor guards carried the boxes containing the still unconfirmed remains of U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War. The date the remains landed in the South happened to be July 27 — the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the open hostilities of the Korean War.

Seeing the remains of deceased American military carried under the flag of the United Nations is an odd sight and the reason why this is happening may not be immediately evident for those unfamiliar with one of America’s lesser-known conflicts.

The reason for this is because the Korean War was one between the United Nations and North Korea and its allies. America was acting as the principal military force.

After war broke out between the North and South, the United Nations authorized the deployment of U.N. forces to protect the Republic of Korea. The U.N. Security Council passed Resolution 82 and 83 unanimously, condemning the North Korean aggression and recommending military assistance to the South. The United States contributed the overwhelming majority of the twenty-one country United Nations force, which deployed to the Korean peninsula.

There were many shifts in power and land between the communist-backed North Korean forces and U.N. forces in the first two years. Bloody fighting cost hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides. On July 27, 1953, an armistice was signed demarcating the 38th parallel as the Korean Demilitarized Zone. A peace treaty was never signed between the two sides, who are still frozen in conflict. Therefore, the U.S. forces remains are returned as a function of the original U.N. force under which they were deployed.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1