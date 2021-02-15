Sen. Bill Cassidy Insists Trump Wished ‘That Lawmakers Be Intimidated’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is arguing former President Donald Trump intended for lawmakers to be “intimidated” during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos mentioned a statement released by Cassidy following his vote to convict Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.

“I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” the statement reads.

Stephanopoulos asked Cassidy why he believes Trump is guilty and when he decided to vote to convict.

“It was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated,” Cassidy said when discussing the violence at the Capitol.

NEW: GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former Pres. Trump in his second impeachment trial, explains his decision: “It was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated.” https://t.co/DZBFQh5kXW pic.twitter.com/tkJy8Mp4g0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 14, 2021

He continued, “And even after he knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there. And not until later that he actually asked them to leave. All of that points to a motive and a method and that is wrong. He should be held accountable.” – READ MORE

