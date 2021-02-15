Ammo producer to Biden voters: ‘We don’t want your money’

Fenix Ammunition, a Michigan-based ammo manufacturer, decided recently to stop selling its product to people who voted for President Joe Biden.

As a way to weed out the unwanted customers, the company reportedly inserted a questionnaire into its purchasing process that asks whether prospective customers voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. If they did, it’s no sale for them.

In a series of tweets posted this week, Fenix Ammunition explained that while it is perfectly willing to engage in a discussion with Biden voters, the company does not plan to conduct business with them.

First question – are we serious? Yes, we are serious. Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company. — Fenix “Kulak” Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

“Yes we are serious,” the company said in response to questions about the policy. “Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --