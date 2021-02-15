Ammo producer to Biden voters: ‘We don’t want your money’

Fenix Ammunition, a Michigan-based ammo manufacturer, decided recently to stop selling its product to people who voted for President Joe Biden.

As a way to weed out the unwanted customers, the company reportedly inserted a questionnaire into its purchasing process that asks whether prospective customers voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. If they did, it’s no sale for them.

In a series of tweets posted this week, Fenix Ammunition explained that while it is perfectly willing to engage in a discussion with Biden voters, the company does not plan to conduct business with them.

“Yes we are serious,” the company said in response to questions about the policy. “Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company.” – READ MORE

