Seller Blocked By Amazon Seemingly Can’t Unload His 17,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer

A Tennessee man who amassed a collection of over 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and a variety of other sanitary supplies, such as face masks and anti-bacterial wipes, has been speaking about how he hasn’t been able to sell them since his products were delisted from the Amazon marketplace.

According to The New York Times, Matt Colvin teamed up with his brother to collect and sell pandemic supplies earlier this month, after the United States reported the first death from coronavirus.

The Times reports that the supply-run involved one brother renting a U-Haul and taking a 1,300-mile road trip to clean out stores, while Matt Colvin stayed home and listed other supplies online that he was having delivered.

Colvin told the news agency he made “crazy money,” and managed to sell 300 bottles of hand sanitizer at prices between $8 and $70 each.

“It’s been a huge amount of whiplash,” Colvin told the Times, regarding his inability to sell his supplies. “From being in a situation where what I’ve got coming and going could potentially put my family in a really good place financially to ‘What the heck am I going to do with all of this?’” – READ MORE

