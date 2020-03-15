Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says

President Trump‘s coronavirus test came back negative, meaning he does not have the virus, according to the White House physician.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regrading COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a release. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” he added. “I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

Trump had revealed earlier Saturday that he took the coronavirus test and was awaiting the results. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --