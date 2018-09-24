Secretary of State Pompeo says US determined to prevail in trade war with China: ‘We’re going to win it’

Ahead of President Trump’s trip to New York Sunday for key meetings with other world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in no uncertain terms that the U.S. is “going to win” its ongoing trade dispute with China.

Pompeo, who previously served as Trump’s CIA director, also warned that “we have real risk to outside agents trying to do harm to America” ahead of the midterm elections, and took a hard line on Iran and North Korea during the wide-ranging interview with host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The trade war by China against the United States has been going on for years,” Pompeo said. “Here’s what’s different in this administration. To the extent one wants to call this a trade war, we are determined to win it.”

China pulled out of scheduled trade talks with the U.S. this week as tensions between the two countries have escalated. On Monday, the White House announced new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and, in retaliation, China imposed its own taxes on $60 billion in U.S. goods. In response, Trump has vowed further tariffs on an additional $267 billion in imports. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Celebrated Stocks Hitting Their Highest Levels Ever By Congratulating The United States On The Accomplishment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83 percent in morning trading Thursday, leaping over its previous record set on January 26. The S&P 500 added six-tenths of the percentage point, rising above the last record set in August. The Nasdaq Composite rose nine-tenths of a percentage point.

S&P 500 HITS ALL-TIME HIGH Congratulations USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

Escalating global trade disputes have not weighed on the U.S. economy as much as critics of the Trump administration predicted. In fact, they have barely shown up in economic data at all. On Thursday, the Labor Department said new jobless claims last week were at the lowest level in 49 years, defying forecasts that tariffs would cost U.S. jobs.- READ MORE