Secret Service arrest man outside Ivanka Trump’s home while her family was inside

The Secret Service reportedly arrested a man outside of Ivanka Trump’s mansion in Washington D.C. early Thursday morning after a confrontation that quickly escalated.

A witness told Daily Mail that a young man driving a black Mercedes-Benz was seen parked in front of Ivanka’s house being questioned by the Secret Service. The agents were soon seen removing the man from his vehicle, handcuffing him, and putting him in a van.

Ivanka was not home at the time, as she is currently in Denver, Colorado on a two day tour. Her husband Jared Kushner, however, was spotted emerging from the home around ten minutes after the arrest was made. – READ MORE

