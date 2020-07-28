Joe Biden Says Women Need His Help to Succeed in America

If you’re a politician who’s trying to appeal to the left, you must always remember that they think of themselves first and foremost as victims. Victims of society, victims of male privilege, victims of whiteness, whatever the case may be. All the problems in the world are the direct result of oppression by The Other. Lefties are helpless targets, nobody in the world has ever suffered the way they have, and they must be rescued by… well, by whoever wants power over them.

So if you want perpetual victims to vote for you, then you need to speak their language. They hate their fathers, so you need to become their new daddy:

The hard truth is women — and particularly women of color — have never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country. That’s why today, I’m releasing my plan to make sure women can fully participate in our economy and country. https://t.co/vUWUanQAR0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 27, 2020

“The hard truth is women — and particularly women of color — have never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country. That’s why today, I’m releasing my plan to make sure women can fully participate in our economy and country.” Anytime a politician prepares you for a “hard truth,” get ready for some serious bull$#!+. – READ MORE

