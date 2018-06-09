Secret Service Agent Who Performed Ignored Threat Assessment Of Stoneman Douglas School Reveals Himself

The retired secret service agent who performed a threat assessment of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that was ignored prior the deadly shooting last February revealed himself in an interview to The Sun-Sentinel Friday.

Steve Wexler, a former secret service agent whose own daughters previously attended Stoneman Douglas in years past, was asked by the school officials to perform a threat assessment back in late 2017 The Daily Caller first reported back in April.

Wexler, according to a Stoneman Douglas teacher, “Came in. He parked in the front of the school for 20 minutes. He was never approached by anyone. He gained entry to the campus never being stopped by anyone at any time and put post-its on 21 random people.”

Each person that Wexler put a post-it note on represented a casualty by a perpetrator who potentially could have gained access to the campus. The agent ran out of post-its after sticking post it 21 notes on people and he could have tagged 4 more. – READ MORE

