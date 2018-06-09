Dems call for criminal investigation into EPA chief

A group of Democratic lawmakers are seeking a criminal investigation of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruittfollowing a slew of reports that Pruitt may have used his position to benefit himself and his family.

Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.), Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Rubin Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) jointly requested FBI Director Christopher Wrey and acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan open an investigation into Pruitt in a letter sent Friday, highlighting their grave concerns with the EPA head.

“EPA Administrator Pruitt has used his public office and official, taxpayer-funded resources for the personal gain of himself and his family, in violation of federal law,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

Their request follows reporting this week that Pruitt had his executive scheduler request a meeting with top leadership at fast food company Chick-fil-A with the purpose of securing a job for his wife, Marlyn Pruitt. – READ MORE

