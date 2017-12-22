Sec Def Mattis Left DC Without Telling Anyone — The Reason Why Exemplifies His Commitment to the Troops

On Wednesday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis left Washington, D.C., and did not tell the majority of the press that he had left, much less where he was going. It turns out he is currently on a trip visiting service members during the Christmas season.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Mattis will visit Camp Lejeune, Ft. Bragg, and the Mayport naval base. He is accompanied by one AP reporter. Pentagon Press Secretary Dana White did not say why the trip wasn’t announced.

Mattis has already visited the troops stationed at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The AP reports he was only there to meet with service members and did not tour the detention facilities or discuss detainee policy.

He is the first defense secretary to visit the base since 2002, when then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld toured the facility shortly after the first detainees arrived.- READ MORE

