Apple being sued over slowing down older iPhones

Apple has admitted that it intentionally slows down older iPhone models to help preserve battery life in older phones. But now the company is being sued for its admission.

According to TMZ, a new class action suit has been filed against the company by Stefan Bogdanovich, an L.A. man and an iPhone 8 user. Bogdanovich said that Apple’s slowing down of older iPhone models is not part of an agreement and thinks it is a ploy by Apple to get people to upgrade to new phones.

Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News about the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the theory that Apple slows down older iPhones to get people to upgrade cropped up again after a post on Reddit and some battery testing done by Primate Labs’ John Poole put the issue into the spotlight. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *