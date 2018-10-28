SEBASTIAN GORKA: ‘VIOLENCE AGAINST THOSE YOU POLITICALLY DISAGREE WITH IS OKAY’ WITH DEMOCRATS

On Friday’s edition of “Hannity,” the Fox News host began the conversation with Gorka by relating several instances of left-wing political violence, including protests during the Kavanaugh hearings, and confrontations with Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“The left’s silence here was deafening. Then something happens and they say this guy might be a Trump supporter,” said Hannity. “Now we will speak out. It’s hypocrisy. It doesn’t matter where the violence comes from. We settle differences like we can in 11 days at the ballot box.”

“That list that you showed in your monologue is shocking even for somebody like myself who isn’t hypnotized by the fake news industrial complex,” said Gorka. “That list of incidents should be shocking to all Americans. It tells you one thing Sean — violence against those you politically disagree with is okay for one party in America and one party alone, and it’s the Democrats.” – READ MORE