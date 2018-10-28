Poor Babs: Streisand ‘Still a Bit Numb’ That Trump Won

The left-leaning singer and political activist Barbra Streisand is no fan of President Donald Trump’s — and recently admitted she did not and has not handled his victory very well.

“I was in tears,” she said of her reaction to Trump’s win in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“We walked around of kind of numb. I’m still a little bit numb because I can’t believe it happened, since Hillary [Clinton] got 2.9 million more votes than Trump and she’s not the president, so I don’t know. This antiquated Electoral College doesn’t sit well with me. It’s not fair. I think the people should vote for who the leader is of our country.”

Streisand also spoke glowingly of her pal Hillary. “Here was a woman who was so articulate, so experienced, so qualified and so compassionate. It’s what we’re missing here. There’s no compassion,” she said.- READ MORE