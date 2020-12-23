Seattle politician who defunded the police called 911 to protect her from a crime she wants to legalize

A Seattle City Councilwoman called the police to her home Friday to report a crime she is effectively trying to legalize, according to media reports.

Lisa Herbold phoned authorities on Friday after a man reportedly threw a rock through her living room window, My Northwest reported. The councilwoman said “she was on the west side of the living room near the kitchen when she heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot and dove into the kitchen for cover,” according to a redacted police report obtained by the publication.

A neighbor told police that a person who is “unathletic and a bad runner” was seen leaving the area.

The witness told officers that he would recognize the suspect if he saw him again, but declined an officer’s business card to contact him for follow up.

The irony is that under a proposal introduced by Herbold, the suspect could avoid criminal charges if caught. Under the legislation, charges against most misdemeanor suspects could be dismissed if they can show symptoms of mental illness or addiction or if they can prove the crime provided for a need to survive, a so-called “poverty defense,” the paper reported. – READ MORE

