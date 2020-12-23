Report: Seattle Tells Teachers: ‘Bankrupt’ Your ‘White Privilege,’ Schools Commit ‘Spirit Murder’ Of Black Children ‘Every Day’

On Friday, investigative reporter Christopher Rufo reported that the Seattle public schools were giving a training program to teachers that instructed them to “bankrupt their white privilege” as well as “commit to the journey” of anti-whiteness while discussing “spirit murder,” the idea that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.”

Rufo began his Twitter thread by writing, “The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American ‘ancestral lands”’ and that ‘the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.’”

