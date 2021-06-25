Seattle LGBT Forces White People to Pay $50 Reparations Fee, to Keep Event Free for Trans People of Color

A Seattle LGBT celebration will charge individuals with white skin a $50 reparations fee to keep the event free for transgender people of color.
The event, sponsored by the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, was condemned by LGBT pride organizers Philip Lipson and Charlette LeFevre of Capitol Hill Pride, who complained to the City of Seattle Human Rights Commission.
The Seattle Human Rights Commission denied Capitol Hill Pride’s complaint, arguing Lipson and LeFevre should “educate” themselves on the “harm it may cause” to pursue “a free ticket” to the event.
“We would like to recommend, if possible, that you educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle’s BIPOC community in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment,” the commission wrote.
Capitol Hill Pride sought another remedy by asking the City of Seattle to block the event on the grounds of “discrimination” – READ MORE
