Joe Biden Plans New Gun Control Push Amid Surge Rise In Violent Crime

According to the White House, on Wednesday President Joe Biden will outline new gun control measures, as the administration seeks to tie gun ownership to the sharp rise in violent crime in major American cities.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki discussed the president’s upcoming speech during her Monday press briefing.

“The president feels a lot — a great deal of the crime we’re seeing — is as a result of gun violence,” said Psaki said Monday. “You can expect he’ll speak to that and his commitment to continuing to address gun violence and gun safety in the country.” https://t.co/9BmhV67xy2 — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) June 22, 2021

FBI data shows that murders have gone up 25 percent under Biden and violent crime has risen about three percent.- READ MORE

