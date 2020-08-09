Seattle City Council Votes to Lay Off 100 Police Officers

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday in support of police budget proposals that would lay off 100 police officers, despite objections from the city’s mayor and police chief.

The city council began to reexamine the police department’s budget earlier this summer in response to anti-police protests. Mayor Jenny Durkan (D.) and police chief Carmen Best criticized the most recent set of proposals, which would also end the removal of homeless people from the city’s streets and cut salaries for police leadership.

Durkan said the cuts would hit the “most diverse class” of officers the city has ever had, as police union rules mandate that layoffs are determined by seniority.

“We don’t want to lay off our newest recruits and newer officers…. They are our most diverse class ever, and they are so committed to reform and community policing,” Durkan said. “The youngest officers would be the first to go. Those 100 cuts the council wants to do this year would gut this new class and those new recruits.” – READ MORE

