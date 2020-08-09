Freed from jail amid coronavirus, VA rape suspect kills accuser: report

A Virginia rape suspect, who was released from jail because of concerns regarding the new coronavirus, went on to kill the woman who had accused him, according to police.

The Washington Post was first to report that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi shot and killed the woman in late July, after he was released April 9, according to the newspaper and Alexandria police.

Bouaichi was indicted last year on charges that included rape, strangulation and abduction. The woman, whom police identified as Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

He was jailed without bond in Alexandria – until the pandemic hit. Bouaichi’s lawyers argued that he should be freed awaiting trial because the virus endangered inmates and their attorneys. He was released on a $25,000 bond over the objections of a prosecutor. – READ MORE

