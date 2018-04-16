Sean Hannity was Michael Cohen’s mystery client

A federal judge forced President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer MIchael Cohen to reveal the identity of a secret client. It’s Fox News host and Trump ally Sean Hannity.

Cohen was trying to protect Hannity’s name as part of his lawsuit he filed to prevent the FBI from searching through the documents agents took on April 9 during a raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room.

On Friday federal judge Kimba Wood, who is presiding over Cohen’s lawsuit, told Cohen’s lawyers that she wanted a list of Cohen’s clients in order to make a decision on whether to stop the FBI from reviewing the seized materials.

In a Monday morning court filing Cohen’s lawyers revealed two of the three clients that Cohen had between 2017 and 2018, but refused to name the third.

On Monday afternoon, during a hearing, Wood rejected the plea from Cohen’s team and demanded to be told who the third client was.

“I understand that he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” Wood said.

READ MORE: