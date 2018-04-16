EXPOSED VIDEO: Facebook’s Devious Plan To ‘Steal The 2018 Election’ For The Democrats

During one of the hearings last week, Mark Zuckerberg said combating election interference was one of his top priorities this year and that he has more confidence that Facebook’s going to “get this right this year.”

So what exactly does Mark Zuckerberg mean by right? He means the public was wrong when it chose Trump in 2016, that Trump supporters should be punished, and that Zuckerberg will do everything in his power to prevent politically incorrect election choices from happening again. That’s what he means.

READ MORE:

Sponsor True Pundit’s brand of hard-hitting Journalism Below:

Sponsor Now