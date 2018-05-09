True Pundit

Politics TV

Sean Hannity to Jeff Sessions: ‘Are You Part of the Swamp? Are You Part of the Deep State?’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity lobbied Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to respond to Congress’ requests for documents regarding the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Hannity addressed Sessions directly on the issues of urgency and respect for the federal constitutional system of government. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sean Hannity to Jeff Sessions: 'Are You Part of the Swamp? Are You Part of the Deep State?' | Breitbart
Sean Hannity to Jeff Sessions: 'Are You Part of the Swamp? Are You Part of the Deep State?' | Breitbart

Monday on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," host Sean Hannity lobbied Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to respond to Congress' requests for documents regarding the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Hannity addressed Sessions directly on the - Hannity | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: