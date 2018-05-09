Sean Hannity to Jeff Sessions: ‘Are You Part of the Swamp? Are You Part of the Deep State?’ (VIDEO)

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity lobbied Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to respond to Congress’ requests for documents regarding the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Hannity addressed Sessions directly on the issues of urgency and respect for the federal constitutional system of government. – READ MORE

