Seahawks’ Pete Carroll: ‘White People’ ‘Need To Be Educated’ About Racism

On Saturday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, speaking on a conference call with reporters, pontificated that “white people” “need to be educated,” that “rich white guys making money … put together a system of slavery, and we’ve never left it,” that “this is a white people’s issue to get over and learn what’s going on and to figure it out,” and that “we’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country.”

Carroll began his tirade by stating: As we're speaking about all that's going on, and this is about racism in America, white people don't know. They don't know enough. And they need to be coached up and they need to be educated about what the heck is going on in the world. Black people can't scream anymore, they can't march anymore, they can't bare their souls anymore to what they've lived with for hundreds of years because white guys came over from Europe and started a new country with a great idea and great ideals and wrote down great writings and laws and all of that about democracy and freedom and equality for all. And then that's not what happened, because we went down this other road here and followed economics – rich white guys making money – and they put together a system of slavery, and we've never left it, really. It's never gone away.

