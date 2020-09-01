Winter looks ‘cold and snowy’ with some ‘crazy in-between,’ Farmers’ Almanac claims

Winter is coming, apparently with a vengeance.

The Farmers’ Almanac recently released its extended forecast for the 2020-2021 season, which shows this upcoming winter could be brutally cold and snowy for much of the country.

“Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” editor Peter Geiger said in a statement.

According to the forecast, those who live in the northern half of the country should get ready for extended bouts of cold.

Long-range forecasts from the periodical are calling for normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest stretching westward over the Northern and Central Plains and into the Rockies.

Areas around the Great Lakes are also expected to see a “fair share of snow,” but above-normal snowfall is also expected farther west from the western Dakotas into northern portions of Colorado and Utah, as well as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and central and eastern sections of Washington and Oregon. – READ MORE

