SCOTUS Backs Trump, Dismisses Travel Ban Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s travel ban late Tuesday, concluding that the ban’s expiration in September effectively ended the controversy.

The development is a partial victory for the administration, which urged the high court to dismiss the case after the ban expired Sept. 24. Per the terms of the order, a ban on migrant entry from six countries with high instances of terror was applied for a 90-day period.

In an order issued just after 7:30 p.m., the justices remanded the case to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Richmond-based appeals court which upheld an injunction staying the ban’s enforcement. The justices ordered the court to dismiss the case as moot, and directed the 4th Circuit to vacate — or wipe out — its ruling finding the order unlawful. – READ MORE

