Schweizer Explains How Bernie Sanders ‘Turned Socialism Into A Profession’ That Has Profited His Family

In a recent discussion with Glenn Beck, bestselling author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) successful, decades-long attempt to turn socialism “into a profession” that has ultimately “generated a lot of money” for his family.

Sanders, Beck said on his show Friday, is “the model” every politician “in every corrupt communist country” is seeking to emulate. “Here’s a guy who’s only worked in public service, or as a ‘public servant’ … and yet he’s a millionaire that owns three different houses.”

“He was elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont at age 39,” said Schweizer, whose new book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Political Elite,” includes a section on Sanders. “Up until that point, he’d never actually held a steady job for very long. Some of his friends at the time recount when he was in his 20s and 30s, he sort of dismissed regular jobs as ‘moron jobs.’ And he was not going to take a moron job. When he ran for the U.S. Senate in the 1970s, he ran twice, he actually collected unemployment insurance.”

After having a laugh at Sanders’ disdain for the private sector and willingness to milk the public, Schweizer got to the more serious allegations.

“When he gets elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont, one of the first things he does … he puts Jane — his girlfriend, later his wife — on the city payroll,” Schweizer told Beck. The action prompted protestations from the city counsel, who were mostly Democrats, who complained that he wasn’t even giving her an existing job and didn’t take applications for the position, said Schweizer, but “Bernie just kind of blew them off, and they accepted it. And that began this pattern of him using taxpayer money or campaign money and steering it to his family members.” – READ MORE

