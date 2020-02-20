SHOCK POLL: 20% of adults say Bernie Sanders is ‘too CONSERVATIVE’

Don’t think America will vote for socialism? Think again.

A shocking new poll from ABC News/Washington Post reveals a full 20 percent of American adults surveyed believe Bernie Sanders is “too conservative.”

The poll of 1,066 adults conducted Feb. 14-17 by Langer Research Associates finds a sizable amount of Americans have a palate for Sanders’s progressivism.

Twenty percent of respondents who identified as “Leaned Democrats” say they would be more likely to vote for Sanders as a “democratic socialist.” Only 8 percent said they would be less likely. 67 percent didn’t care. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --