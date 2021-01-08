Schumer: Use 25th Amendment or impeachment to remove Trump after Capitol riot

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Vice President Pence should “immediately” invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, while warning that if he refuses, Congress should “impeach the president.”

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Thursday. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment,” Schumer continued. “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer’s statement comes after a number of congressional Democrats on Wednesday urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment includes a section allowing the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president “unable” to perform the job. – READ MORE

