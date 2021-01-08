Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration, says more will come: ‘We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night.’

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff and current special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, has resigned from the Trump administration after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

According to a Thursday morning report from CNBC, Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday evening to deliver his resignation.

Mulvaney made the remarks on a “Squawk Box” interview.

“I called Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” he said, pointing out that Trump was “not the same as he was eight months ago.”

He also speculated that other Trump administration officials may soon follow suit.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney added, “We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night. We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.”- READ MORE

