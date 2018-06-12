Schumer to the Rescue: Dem Super PAC to Spend $80M to Retake U.S. Senate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is coming to the rescue of red-state Senate Democrats, whether they want the help or not.

The Washington Post reported Monday morning that the Schumer-allied Senate Majority PAC (SMP) has reserved $80 million in fall airtime covering nine battleground states that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate after 2018.

From Sean Sullivan: The top Senate Democratic super PAC plans to spend about $80 million to reserve fall airtime for television commercials in nine battleground states, a sizable early investment in pursuit of winning control of the Senate.

Senate Majority PAC will soon secure post-Labor Day airtime in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia, the group told The Washington Post. The spending represents its first wave of fall reservations, officials said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1