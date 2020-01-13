Schumer-Tied PAC Received $1.7 Million From Dark Money Group

A political action committee linked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has received $1.7 million from a liberal dark money group for shared staff and office space since 2015, tax and Federal Election Commission forms show.

Schumer, who has said that dark money is “casting a shadow over our political process,” has condemned groups on the right that do not disclose their funders. He also demanded one right-leaning organization release a list of its donors, saying the public “deserves to know who is funding” campaigns against Democrats.

Despite the condemnation of dark money groups, the Schumer-linked Senate Majority PAC, which works to elect Democrats in the Senate, is closely affiliated with Majority Forward, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that does not disclose its funders.

From June 18, 2015, to late 2018, Majority Forward paid the Senate Majority PAC for the “sharing of facilities, equipment, mailing lists, or other assets” and employees. The group pushed $487,870 to the PAC for office space while disbursing another $1.2 million for employees, three years‘ worth of tax forms and FEC records show. – READ MORE