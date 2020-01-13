Sex-Offender Identifies as 8-Year-Old Girl and Claims Porn Is Protected Free Speech

A convicted sex offender from Michigan who claims to identify as an eight-year-old girl and who was caught with porn on his computer is now arguing it is protected by free speech.

Joseph Gobrick, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested after officers discovered illegal child pornography — including scenes of child rape — on his devices.

The 24-year-old convict attempted to argue that his porn was protected under the First Amendment.

Prosecutors, of course, argued that video and photos of children being raped are not protected free speech. Officials identified eight children being abused in the porn on Gobrick’s devices.

While representing himself at trial in Kent County Circuit Court, Gobrick brazenly exclaimed that he is not sexually attracted to children.

“I would no sooner have sex with a child than you would with a rattlesnake,” Gobrick insisted in court. “It’s just not safe.”

He also claimed that he identifies as an eight-year-old girl.

"I've always been an eight-year-old girl," Gobrick claimed. "And even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an eight-year-old girl."