Schumer Defends Cuomo Ordering Nursing Homes to Accept Coronavirus Patients Despite Reversal (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday defended New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D.) controversial order requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus-infected patients despite Cuomo’s reversal of the decision last week.

“I think the governor and , frankly, have handled things very well,” Schumer said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “We’ve been the epicenter of the crisis with so much going on and the issues of hospitals and nursing homes were very hard to manage. I think they managed it well.”

Despite an increasing coronavirus death toll in New York nursing homes—over 5,500 nursing home residents have died from the virus in the state—Schumer said he supported Cuomo’s handling of the issue. – READ MORE

