James Woods Hammers Pelosi as ‘Morbidly Corrupt’ After Her ‘Morbidly Obese’ Jab at Trump

Hollywood star James Woods on Tuesday hit back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), calling her “morbidly corrupt” after the California Democrat called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” while criticizing the president’s usage of hydroxychloroquine against the Chinese coronavirus.

On Monday, President Trump revealed that he has been taking one anti-malaria tablet for roughly a week.

“The frontline workers, many, many of them are taking it. I happen to be taking it, I happen to be taking it. I’m taking it, Hydroxychloroquine. A few weeks ago I started taking it. I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories,” the president told reporters at the White House. “I’m not going to get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it, a lot of frontline workers take it, doctors take it.”

Ask if she was concerned with President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine, Pelosi argued the president shouldn’t not be taking the drug because of his weight. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --