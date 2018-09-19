Schumer calls on FBI to probe claim against Kavanaugh

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) is calling on the FBI to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that have delayed his confirmation vote.

Schumer on Monday evening accused the White House of “intentionally” choosing “to bury its head in the sand and make weak excuses” for its pick.

“We need the FBI to step forward to ensure that the Senate and American public have complete information about this troubling alleged incident before a hearing is held,” he said in a statement.

Schumer issued his remarks shortly after the Justice Department announced that the allegation against Kavanaugh “does not involve any potential federal crime,” according to The Associated Press. – READ MORE

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations.

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys argue that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

The letter from Ford’s lawyers notes that despite receiving a “stunning amount of support from her community,” Ford has also “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats” and has been forced to leave her home.

“We would welcome the opportunity to talk with you and Ranking Member Feinstein to discuss reasonable steps as to how Dr. Ford can cooperate while also taking care of her own health and security,” the letter from Ford’s lawyers said.

Ford’s attorney Lisa Banks told Cooper that Ford will talk with the committee but added, “She is not prepared to talk with them at a hearing on Monday.” – READ MORE