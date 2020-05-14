Schumer Calls Biden’s Denial of Sexual Assualt Allegation ‘Sufficient’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Look, before the Me Too movement, women were not listened to who were telling what had happened to them. Since Me Too, women are listened to. Now, I have heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient,” Schumer said when asked if he believes Biden’s accuser — Tara Reade.

“I think he will be a great candidate, I think he will be a great president, and I think he’ll help us take back the Senate,” he added. – READ MORE

