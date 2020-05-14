Schumer Calls Biden’s Denial of Sexual Assualt Allegation ‘Sufficient’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Chuck Schumer is asked if he believes Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden: “I have heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate, I think he will be a great president.” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/vYcvsqO2jf — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2020

“Look, before the Me Too movement, women were not listened to who were telling what had happened to them. Since Me Too, women are listened to. Now, I have heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient,” Schumer said when asked if he believes Biden’s accuser — Tara Reade.

“I think he will be a great candidate, I think he will be a great president, and I think he’ll help us take back the Senate,” he added. – READ MORE

