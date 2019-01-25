Schumer blocks bill to pay Coast Guard

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) blocked a request to pay the Coast Guard on Thursday after Republicans refused to also open the rest of the federal government.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) tried to take up legislation to pay the Coast Guard, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Schumer blocked the request after first asking if Kennedy would modify his request to instead reopen the quarter of the government currently closed.

“President Trump is responsible not only for thousands of Coast Guard personnel not getting paid but hundreds of thousands of other federal employees also not getting paid,” Schumer said.

Kennedy said he would not modify his legislation because it would then be vetoed by Trump. – READ MORE