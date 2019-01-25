WATCH: Pence Claims Pelosi’s Refusal to Negotiate Tells Americans ‘Everything They Need to Know’ About Dems

The partial government shutdown lingers into its 34th day as Republicans seek U.S.-Mexico border wall funding, while Democrats seek to end the shutdown without providing the desired funding. Now, Vice President Mike Pence is bashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her continued opposition of the wall funding.

Made clear to @Trish_Regan we have a crisis on our southern border. Some 2,000 people a day are attempting to come into the US illegally on our southern border. That's 60,000 people a month. And @POTUS made a commitment to the American people to SECURE OUR BORDER. pic.twitter.com/ASw44R1BKy

In an interview with FOX Business Network’s Trish Regan, Pence reiterated the president’s commitment to securing the border, and he slammed Pelosi for her refusal to negotiate on the proposed $5.7 billion for a border wall and border security.

"Washington, D.C., is a place where negotiations take place," Pence said. "But right now, the Democrats refuse to negotiate. They refuse to even come to the table even though we have a crisis on our southern border.