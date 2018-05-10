Schneiderman Accusers Told To Keep Quiet Since Going Public Would Hurt Democrats

Some of the women who said they were abused by former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman claim they were pressured not to come forward by friends because the prominent Democrat had “the power to do too much good for the Democratic Party,” journalist Ronan Farrow told CNN on Tuesday.

Along with Jane Mayer, Farrow wrote the bombshell New Yorker piece which, after being published Monday evening, forced Schneiderman to resign within hours.

In the piece, Schneiderman is painted as an out-of-control abuser of women who engaged in non-consensual rough sex with his partners, as well as an alcoholic pill-abuser who would often turn violent when under the influence. Two of his ex-girlfriends also claim Schneiderman threatened to harm them or tap their phones if they ever left him.

That was enough to make anyone wary about bringing Schneiderman’s behavior to light. As it turns out, however, Farrow said some of these women’s closest acquaintances told them not to do it due to the fact that Schneiderman was such a prominent leader of #TheResistance.

“A lot of their friends and loved ones said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t speak out against him,’” Farrow told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “And in some cases, that was because they feared the risk of reprisals. They feared him threatening people — using his office and power to say he could wiretap people or he could come after people.”

“But also in some cases, Alisyn, those friends warned them off of talking because they thought that he had the power to do too much good for the Democratic Party,” Farrow noted. – READ MORE

