Sen. Cotton: Iranian Attack on Israel Would Be ‘Miscalculation of Historic Magnitude’

Following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement on Tuesday, fears were raised that Iran could launch an attack on Israel via the Islamic Republic’s positions in Syria in an act of retaliation.

But such a move would be a major “miscalculation” in the eyes of Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, according to the Washington Examiner. Cotton, an Army combat veteran, has frequently taken a hard stance against the oppressive terrorist-supporting regime in Tehran.

Cotton also suggested that a strike on Israel by Iran could very well result in even more destructive retaliatory strikes launched against the regime — not just from Israel, but from the U.S. military as well.

“Let me say in unmistakable language: It would be a grave miscalculation of historic magnitude by the ayatollahs if they choose to attack Israel,” Cotton said in an official statement released Tuesday.

“The Iran nuclear deal, terribly flawed from the beginning, at best only delayed Iran from getting the bomb while handing over hundreds of billions in sanctions relief, money that Iran uses to support terrorism and build long-range missiles.” – READ MORE

